This past August, Kim Petras announced that she had signed with Republic Records — home to Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Ariana Grande — and that her debut album will be coming soon via the new label. While no official date has been announced yet, we do know that it’s due out in 2022 and the tracks have been trickling in.

In the video for the synth-heavy “Future Starts Now,” she was a Paris party diva coming across like a young Kylie Minogue. It came on the heels of “Malibu,” which saw Petras exploring a more expansive, sunnier sound, a la Katy Perry. Now on “Coconuts,” she’s very much still into those beachside vibes as she sings sweetly about… well, her boobs. It’s got “song of the summer” vibes in the dead of winter, which could be both a welcome sweater and god’s work, depending on how cold it is where you are.

In the song, she sings about giving her ta-tas different names “like Mary-Kate and Ashley,” referencing the Olsen twins at one turn, and then “Cartier and Tiffany,” name-checking high-end jewelers. It treads the line between body-positive and being downright forwardly provocative, but that’s what makes it so fun.

Watch the lyric video for “Coconuts” above. Out now via Republic Records / Amigo Records.