Kim Petras is back, and bigger than ever.

After the blockbuster success of early projects like her Halloween mixtapes Turn Off The Light and Turn Off The Lights Vol. 1 — not to mention 2019’s excellent project, Clarity — Kim is ready for a whole new chapter. Tonight, the pop star announced that she’s signing to Republic Records, joining the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Post Malone, and gearing up to release her debut album. More on this new phase will be coming very soon, but she’s kicking everything off with the aptly-titled single, “Future Starts Now.” Never one to shy away from the more synth-pop side of things, this track takes it to a whole new level, tapping into the classic ’80s pop sound that typified her most recent new music like the sparkling “Malibu,” which ushered in the beginning of her “superstar-pop” era.

In the past, Kim also laid the blueprint for turning Halloween into her own personal holiday, and provided the soundtrack for queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race to battle it out over lip sync. Those were great moments, but her new era is about something bigger and more focused. So look out for more new music coming from Kim very soon.