King Princess has wowed this year with her debut album, Cheap Queen, which has gone one to become one of the year’s most esteemed records. She has started to establish herself as a live performer capable of ruling big stages as well: She recently made her television debut with a performance of “Hit The Back” on The Late Show. Now she has again delivered another live performance of the song (and of “If You Think It’s Love”) in a pair of live performance videos for Vevo.

These videos could potentially serve as a preview of her upcoming stint as musical guest on Saturday Night Live: It was recently announced that she would feature on the November 23 episode of SNL that will be hosted by Will Ferrell. King Princess wrote of the news, “I will be living my wettest dream by playing SNL on November 23rd. Will Ferrell has me gagged and gooped.”

Meanwhile, European and UK fans will get a taste of King Princess next year: Harry Styles just announced his 2020 world tour, and King Princess will be his opener for the overseas dates.

Watch King Princess perform “Hit The Back” and “If You Think It’s Love” above. Also read our review of Cheap Queen here.