The end of 2019 will mark the beginning of Harry Styles season. His upcoming album, Fine Line, is set for release on December 13, and now he has announced a massive tour in support of the album.

The “Love On Tour” will take place between April and October in 2020, and will hit cities in North America, the UK, and Europe. Additionally, more shows in South America, Australia, and Asia will be announced soon. Styles will be accompanied by a tremendous set of opening acts as well: Jenny Lewis will open for Styles on his North American dates, while he will be accompanied by King Princess for his UK and European dates. The latter set of dates will be great for Saturday Night Live fans across the pond, as both Styles and King Princess have been tapped to serve as musical guests on the current SNL season.

Additionally, Styles will be joined by Jamaican reggae artist Koffee for his three Mexico shows.

Find Styles’ 2020 tour dates below.

04/15/2020 — Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham ^

04/17/2020 — Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena ^

04/19/2020 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

04/22/2020 — London, UK @ The O2 ^

04/23/2020 — London, UK @ The O2 ^

04/25/2020 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

04/26/2020 — Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro ^

04/29/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

05/01/2020 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

05/02/2020 — Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

05/04/2020 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

05/06/2020 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

05/08/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

05/10/2020 — Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena ^

05/11/2020 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

05/13/2020 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena ^

05/15/2020 — Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour ^

05/16/2020 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

05/18/2020 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

05/20/2020 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

05/25/2020 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

05/27/2020 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

05/28/2020 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^

05/30/2020 — Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

05/31/2020 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

06/03/2020 — Moscow, RU @ Megasport Sport Palace

06/26/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

06/28/2020 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

06/30/2020 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell *

07/03/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/04/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

07/07/2020 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/08/2020 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

07/10/2020 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

07/12/2020 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/14/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

07/15/2020 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

07/17/2020 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

07/19/2020 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

07/21/2020 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

07/24/2020 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07/28/2020 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

07/29/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

08/01/2020 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

08/03/2020 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

08/06/2020 — Ft Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center *

08/10/2020 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

08/11/2020 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

08/13/2020 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

08/15/2020 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

08/18/2020 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

08/21/2020 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

08/23/2020 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/25/2020 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

08/27/2020 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

08/29/2020 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *

08/30/2020 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

09/02/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/03/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/05/2020 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

09/29/2020 — Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey #

10/01/2020 — Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG #

10/03/2020 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Outdoors) #

^ with King Princess

* with Jenny Lewis

# with Koffee

Fine Line is out 12/13 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.

