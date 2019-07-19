King Princess’ Dark, Enthralling New Single ‘Prophet’ Is Her Best Yet

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

King Princess only just dropped her debut single in 2018, but the young artist has been steadily building buzz ever since. Her record (the first release on Mark Ronson‘s label Zelig Records) is one of the most anticipated of the year, and the hype just got a whole lot louder.

KP (real name Mikaela Straus) just released the best single of her career so far, the slinky, dark “Prophet.” Ahead of the single’s release, Straus said that the song is “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” and it’s easy to see why. The lyrics are a puzzle, as Straus switches between “prophet” and “profit” to describe a hungry magnetism. “’Cause I can only think about you / And what it’s like to walk around you / And why they like to talk about you,” she sings, equally drawn to and repulsed by the song’s subject.

Straus is fluid with her conception of genre. She’s done tender ballads, offbeat synth-pop, guitar-driven rock, and everything in between. “Profit” ‘s labyrinthian lyrics and tiptoeing melody are reminiscent of Fiona Apple, but she’s also an artist all her own. Straus still hasn’t announced a release date or title yet for her debut album, but whenever she’s ready to share, it’s sure to be incredible.

Listen to “Prophet” above.