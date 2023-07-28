Sin City is going to need to make room for one more music star. First, it was Adele, then it was Usher, and now it’s Kylie Minogue, who is set to storm the strip with a glamorous residency of her own. Beginning on November 3, the “Padam Padam” singer’s highly-anticipated Las Vegas debut will kick off at Venetian Resort’s Voltaire.

Minogue’s More Than A Residency marks the pop star’s first Vegas residency, and it will also be the venue’s featured act. Across three months (November, December, and January 2024), the musician will bring back the essence of Studio 54 in the intimate 1,000-person capacity venue.

When asked about her upcoming Vegas debut, the singer said, “The spirit of Voltaire is one of pure, authentic fun. It’s one I resonate with as a pop artist. My new album ‘Tension’ is all about the space where the intimate and universal come together, and Voltaire represents just that.”

She later added, “The creative team has designed an environment where people can get up and dance at their tables and revel in the night. That’s what Voltaire is, and I can’t wait to perform in this intimate and exciting setting.”

With Emmy and Tony Award-winning production designer Derek McLane at the helm of the set, that’s a complete understatement. McLane opened up about the inspiration behind the design, saying, “I really wanted it to feel like an escape from the environment of the casino floor. Something that felt like a completely different world. An intimate, exciting, and inviting world.”

Tickets, tables, and packages for Minogue’s More Than A Residency show go on sale on August 9. Find more information here.