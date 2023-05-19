A new era of Kylie Minogue is upon us. Today (May 18), the Australian pop legend has shared her new single, “Padam Padam,” from her upcoming 16th studio album, Tension.

On the song, Minogue recalls a sexy encounter over a seductive, pulsating beat.

“Padam, padam, I hear it and I know / Padam, padam, I know you wanna take me home / Padam, and get to know me close / Padam, padam, when your heart goes ‘Padam’ / Padam, I hear it and I know / Padam, padam, I know you wanna take me home / Padam, and take off all my clothes,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s accompanying video, Minogue sits in a diner recollecting a magical night, before breaking out into killer choreography.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” said Minogue in a statement. “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme,’ it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon, and melancholic high.”

You can watch the video for “Padam Padam” above and see the cover art for Tension below.

Tension is out 9/22 via BMG. Find more information here.

