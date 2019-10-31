Labrinth Confirms His Long-Awaited New Album And Shares ‘Where The Wild Things’

Labrinth made his presence known earlier this year as part of the supergroup LSD, which also features Diplo and Sia. In April, the trio released their debut album, Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD, and for Labrinth, that was his first release in a long time. His debut solo album, Electronic Earth, came out way back in 2012, but now he is ready to follow it up, as he has confirmed details about his upcoming album: He just shared the cover art for Imagination & The Misfit Kid, and revealed it will be released on November 22.

He also shared a new song called “Where The Wild Things,” a showcase for Labrinth’s versatile abilities that is part piano ballad and part EDM-influenced bop.

In an interview published earlier this month, Labrinth explained the long gap between albums, saying, “I went through a lot of massive changes. My management changed, and I was also really, really busy and I got heavily exhausted. Loads of things happened that kind of made it really difficult for me to release music and for it to be as smooth as I wanted it to be. As a result, my experience as an artist in the industry — I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t love the music industry much because I felt like it was more about a kind of fame game than it being about music. The way I started out was instantly commercial and instant pop. I had a lot of opinions around me at the time about trying to capitalize on the success I’ve previously had but that was boring to me. I was just like, ‘I want to go and figure out what I actually want to say as an artist, and what I want to create, and what I want to put into the world.'”

Imagination & The Misfit Kid is out 11/2 via Syco.