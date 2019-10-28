Labrinth Faces His Former Self In The Surreal ‘Something’s Got To Give’ Video

Earlier this year, supergroup LSD put forth the record Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD. Now, after working with the acclaimed musicians, Labrinth is pivoting to focus on his burgeoning solo career. The musician composed the entirety of HBO’s Euphoria score and even recorded a track with Zendaya. Following the score, Labrinth released the anthem to hard work, “Something’s Got To Give.” The singer followed-up the single with an accompanying video today.

The video opens to a scene of Labrinth waking up disoriented in a car that’s touching the ocean. As the singer tries to make sense of his surroundings, he sees an apparition of his former self as a child. The video cuts between clips of Labrinth attempting to reach to the top of a hill but waking back up in the same place he started, a metaphor for trying to overcome his biggest obstacles.

Ahead of the video’s release, Labrinth said he created the song was a way to motivate himself. “I wanted to create a song in the journey of my album that encapsulated the feeling of betting your whole life on something, and being close to giving up before the big payoff,” he said. Labrinth elaborated on the statement on Twitter, “Almost giving up is part of the yearly diet of achieving the things you’re most passionate about. I wrote a triumph song for that.”

Watch the “Something’s Got To Give” video above.