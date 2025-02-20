Earlier this month, Lady Gaga delivered one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 Grammys when she dropped a new song, “Abracadabra,” right in the middle of the show. She debuted the track via an impressive video filled with dancers and tight choreography. The video directed by Gaga along with Parris Goebel and Bethany Vargas (and it features choreography by Parris Goebel), and Gaga stars alongside 40 dancers.

As for how that all happened, Gaga has pulled back the curtain some in a new behind-the-scenes video.

The four-minute video shows off footage from dance rehearsals. The video is ultimately similar to the finished video; It’s more off-the-cuff footage shot in a rehearsal space, but it sees everybody going through the choreography, offering a look at what the creation process of something of this scale is like.

Gaga said previously that her upcoming album “started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved. She also described the creative process as “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Check out the rehearsal video above.

Mayhem is out 3/7 via Streamline/Interscope. Find more information here.