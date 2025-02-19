Back in 2010, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé had a major pop moment when they collaborated on “Telephone” from Gaga’s The Fame Monster. For years, fans have wondered if there would be a sequel, and now Gaga has confirmed it.

Gaga took a lie detector test for a new Vanity Fair video, and in it, she was asked if she still plans to continue her and Beyoncé’s “Telephone” video, since it ends by saying “to be continued.” She said she does, but she’s not sure when. Then she was asked if Beyoncé will be in the video. She smiled and said simply, “Maybe.”

This follows some 2024 speculation that a “Telephone” sequel was on the way. In a Cowboy Carter teaser video, Bey was seen riding a taxi through a desert, which reminded some of the end of the “Telephone” video, which sees Gaga and Beyoncé leaving in a getaway car.

Ultimately, though, Gaga didn’t end up contributing to Cowboy Carter. But, there was a line from the album that might be considered a “Telephone” nod: On the “Dolly P” interlude, Dolly Parton refers to Beyoncé as “Miss Honey Bee,” and Honey Bee was the name of Beyoncé’s character in the “Telephone” video.

Check out the full lie detector video above.