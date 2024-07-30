On July 28, a now-viral clip of Lady Gaga in attending the Olympic swimming event confirmed fans suspensions that she is engaged to Michael Polansky. But, who is the lucky lad that swept Mother Monster off her feet? Learn more below.

While athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics are determined to take home a metal. One famous attendee just casually shared that she picked up a precious element from the Earth.

Who Is Lady Gaga’s Fiancé Michael Polansky?

Michael Polansky isn’t a stranger to the “A Few Seconds” singer’s super fans, as he has appeared on Gaga’s official Instagram page several times. After a quick search engine swept, you’d learn that he’s also known around the world.

Michael Polansky is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. Harper’s Bazaar reported that Polansky currently serves as the director of the Parker Foundation Polansky and is an active member of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy’s board.

In fact, the pair was spotted at multiple major events since they reportedly started dating in 2020. According to People, these events include the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021, Gaga’s Las Vegas residency, the 2024 Super Bowl, and most recently the 2024 Paris Olympics.

An inside source told the outlet that Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky has been engaged for months. However, details surrounding the couple’s wedding ceremony (date, location, etc.) have not yet been revealed.