The Lonely Island have been making a bit of a comeback in recent months. The Andy Samberg-led comedy-music group popped up on Saturday Night Live in October with “Sushi Glory Hole,” then followed it up in November with the Charli XCX-featuring “Here I Go.”

Beyond Charli, the group has quite the list of collaborators that includes everybody from Kendrick Lamar to Justin Timberlake to Michael Bolton. One person they’d really like to add to that list: Eminem.

On a recent episode of The Lonely Island And Seth Meyers Podcast (above), Samberg and Jorma Taccone (Akiva Schaffer was absent from the episode) answered listener questions, and one of them was about who their dream collaborator is, somebody they haven’t worked with yet. Taccone was quick to respond with Eminem, and Samberg agreed.

Samberg also added, “We always said we wanted to get Bill Clinton on sax. That dream still lives. If it ever gets to Bill Clinton — who now is no longer president, by quite a long while, so he might have some free time — if he ever wants to come shred some sax on a Lonely Island track, we’d be very, very excited.”

The Q&A segment also featured some good news for fans of the group. One of the questions was about if the group would ever tour again. Taccone responded, “I’m going to say yes, Andy’s gonna say no.” Samberg added, “I’m going to say hopefully, but no plans.”

Listen to the full episode above.