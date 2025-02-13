There’s over 350 episodes of Hot Ones, so unless you’re Conan, it’s tough for guests to do something that hasn’t been done before. But congrats to Lady Gaga for becoming the first participant to eat spicy wings while wearing what appears to be a flower bouquet on her dress.

As part of the promotion for her upcoming album Mayhem, Gaga appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones. Among other topics, the “Abracadabra” singer shared the closest she’s come to walking away from her career.

“I missed the community that I had in New York and that was really hard,” she told host Sean Evans while in “panic mode” after trying the hottest of the hot sauces. “So, there were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away but I know for sure that I never would. Because I would definitely say that I was tested and I always didn’t give up. And I’m still doing it so it must mean I want to do it.” Stefani Germanotta, you will always be famous!

You can watch Lady Gaga’s interview on Hot Ones above. Meanwhile, Mayhem, her first non-Joker or Tony Bennett collaborative album since 2020’s Chromatica, is out 3/7 via Streamline/Interscope.