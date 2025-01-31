Earlier this week Lady Gaga announced her forthcoming studio album, Mayhem. Although the project won’t be released until March 7, the “Disease” singer found a way to sneak out a potential track from the body of work.

Yesterday (January 30), during the FireAid LA Benefit Concert, Gaga ended her headlining set with a song premiere. With her time on stage dwindling down, Gaga announced her new song, which has been referred to as “All I Need Is Time.” The record is precious to her not only because it is a fresh addition to her catalog, but it was also co-written with her finance Michael Polansky.

“Me and my friend Michael — my fiancé, my love — we wrote this song for you,” she said. “It’s just for tonight. It’s just for you. I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we may also need is time. Time is a healer.”

While Polansky is known for his philanthropic work and business dealings, based on users online’s response to the track, he could have a successful career as a songwriter.

Watch the full stream of the FireAid LA Benefit Concert courtesy of Netflix above.

Mayhem is out 3/7 via Streamline/Interscope. Find more information here.