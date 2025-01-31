Pop

Lady Gaga Ended Her FireAid Benefit Concert Performance With A New Song Written Just For The Event

Earlier this week Lady Gaga announced her forthcoming studio album, Mayhem. Although the project won’t be released until March 7, the “Disease” singer found a way to sneak out a potential track from the body of work.

Yesterday (January 30), during the FireAid LA Benefit Concert, Gaga ended her headlining set with a song premiere. With her time on stage dwindling down, Gaga announced her new song, which has been referred to as “All I Need Is Time.” The record is precious to her not only because it is a fresh addition to her catalog, but it was also co-written with her finance Michael Polansky.

“Me and my friend Michael — my fiancé, my love — we wrote this song for you,” she said. “It’s just for tonight. It’s just for you. I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we may also need is time. Time is a healer.”

While Polansky is known for his philanthropic work and business dealings, based on users online’s response to the track, he could have a successful career as a songwriter.

Watch the full stream of the FireAid LA Benefit Concert courtesy of Netflix above.

Mayhem is out 3/7 via Streamline/Interscope. Find more information here.

