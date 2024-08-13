In June, Bruno Mars said of Lady Gaga, “I’d love to do [a song] with her. I’ve got to at least sing with her, on her [Las Vegas residency].” Lately, it has started to look like Mars has manifested his dream of a Gaga collaboration.

Yesterday (August 12), some observant social media users started noticing that Mars and Gaga now follow each other on Instagram. That followed unverified reports that Gaga and Mars are preparing to drop a new song called “Die With A Smile” this month.

At the moment, it’s not clear how much truth there is to that. But, at the very least, Gaga definitely appears to be teasing something with Mars.

On social media today, Gaga shared a video (here), a 25-second clip of herself playing piano while wearing a Mars shirt, which she seemed intentional about showing off to the camera.

Meanwhile, Gaga is fresh off a major international moment when she performed “Mon Truc En Plumes” by Renée “Zizi” Jeanmaire at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. While in France, she also accidentally let it slip that she is apparently engaged to Michael Polansky. Mars, meanwhile, is days away from his first Los Angeles shows in a good while.