Bruno Mars Is Returning To Los Angeles For The First Time In Six Years To Peform At The Grand Opening Of The Clippers’ New Arena, Intuit Dome

The following news is big for me, personally, as a Clippers fan since the raggedy Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena days of the 1990s. The “other” LA basketball team is finally getting their own venue for the first time in 25 years after sharing Staples Center — fine, “Crypto.com Arena” — with the Lakers. The Intuit Dome’s grand opening has been set for August 15 and 16, with opening shows by none other than Bruno Mars. The Las Vegas fixture — who is NOT $50 million in debt to MGM — is returning to the City of Angels for the first time in six years.

The Inuit Dome project broke ground in September 2021 after being approved by the City of Inglewood for a new arena just for the Clippers. It’ll actually be the first time the Clippers had full ownership of one of its arenas. It’s also the planned site of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and the 2028 Summer Olympics. As for why Bruno Mars was chosen to be the arena’s first-ever performer, he explained in a video announcement. “I moved to Inglewood, California when I was 18 years old,” he recalls. “Opening up this arena is a full-circle moment and I can’t wait to celebrate.” Watch that below.

Bruno Mars is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

