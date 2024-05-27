In January, Lady Gaga posted photos from the studio and began vaguely teasing a new album. Mostly recently, Gaga gave her Little Monsters a portal to nostalgia with her Gaga Chromatica Ball concert film premiering on HBO and streaming on Max over the weekend, but Gaga expertly used the opportunity to give everyone something to look forward to.

Gaga Chromatica Ball ends with Gaga leaving the stage, Michael Jackson-style, while a message flashes across the screen: “LG7 GAGA RETURNS.” Fans at watch parties worldwide predictably lost their collective minds. Even though Gaga did not confirm a release date, a title, or any pertinent information, the confirmation that Gaga’s seventh studio album will likely arrive sooner than later is enough for now.

LG7 IS NEAR! Lady Gaga teases new music at the end of GAGA CHROMATICA BALL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5ZQpSPvVTR — Gaga Notify (@gaganotify) May 25, 2024

CHROMATICA BALL viewers in New York react to Lady Gaga’s #LG7 announcement. pic.twitter.com/3C9tqI6nyJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2024

At her Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere, Gaga told Entertainment Tonight that the new music will drop “soon” and that her next album and era will be “completely different.”

“I have written so many songs,” Gaga said in a video circulated by the Lady Gaga Now fan account. “I am producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before. But I love the break genre. I love to explore music, and there’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved, no matter what you do.”

When asked when fans can expect new music, Lady Gaga replied: “They hate when I say, ‘Soon,’ but soon.” pic.twitter.com/JlJMUdLxrE — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) May 24, 2024

Lady Gaga looks back at her iconic Chromatica era, and promises her next will be “completely different.” pic.twitter.com/UGZauDPUne — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 24, 2024

Lady Gaga spoke about her upcoming album at the #ChromaticaBallPremiere: “It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before”. pic.twitter.com/G6OIDtEKoD — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) May 24, 2024

The impending LG7 will be Gaga’s first solo LP since Chromatica in May 2020.