Lady Gaga Unveiled The Release Date To Her Upcoming Album ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga fans, rejoice. The pop icon’s upcoming record Chromatica is on its way. Following the release of her alien-pop lead single “Crazy Love,” Gaga has finally revealed the date when her fifth studio record will arrive.

Gaga announced Chromatica‘s release date via Twitter. The singer noted that the record will be available worldwide on April 10. But while the album has an official release date, the cover art is still under wraps.

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020

Ahead of unveiling her upcoming record’s release date, Gaga detailed the goal of Chromatica in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Someone asked me the other day what my goal was with this album and it actually sounds ridiculous when I say it out loud,” she said. “But I go, I said, ‘I would like to put out music that a big chunk of the world will hear, and it will become a part of their daily lives and make them happy every single day.’”

The singer continued that the album centers around the fictional paradise Chromatica.

“I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that’s, that is Chromatica,” she said. “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame – I found earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

Chromatica is out 04/10 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.