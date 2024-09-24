The wait for LG7 just got a lot easier.

Lady Gaga is releasing a companion album to Joker: Folie À Deux called Harlequin, a nod to the character she plays in the Joker sequel, Harley “Lee” Quinn. The album, which contains 13 songs (many of which are covers), comes out this Friday, September 27, a week ahead of the movie.

For Joker: Folie À Deux, Gaga taught herself to be a worse singer. “People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is; I’m playing a character,” she told Empire. “So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee, and to not come from me as a performer. How do you take music and have it just be an extension of the dialogue, as opposed to breaking into song for no conceivable reason? It was unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

Find the Harlequin cover art and tracklist below.