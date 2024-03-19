Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano 2019
Getty Image
Pop

Lady Gaga’s ‘Jazz & Piano’ Residency Is Returning To Las Vegas For A Limited Run This Summer

Since 2018, Lady Gaga has periodically hosted her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas, a show that, unsurprisingly given the title, sees Gaga perform old standards and stripped-down versions of her own songs. Well, Jazz & Piano is coming back once again, as Gaga announced a new run of shows today (March 19).

Currently, eight new shows have been announced, from June 19 to July 6, all at Dolby Live At Park MGM. There’s a “Little Monsters” ticket pre-sale that starts on March 20 at 2 p.m. PT. You can sign up for that before March 20 at noon PT via Gaga’s website. A general on-sale is then set to start on March 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Meanwhile, Gaga shared some photos of herself in the studio earlier this year, so perhaps Gaga will have some new songs to perform by the time Jazz & Piano returns.

Check out the list of dates below.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Residency 2024 Dates

06/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
06/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
06/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
06/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
06/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
07/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM
07/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live At Park MGM

