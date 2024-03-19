Since 2018, Lady Gaga has periodically hosted her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas, a show that, unsurprisingly given the title, sees Gaga perform old standards and stripped-down versions of her own songs. Well, Jazz & Piano is coming back once again, as Gaga announced a new run of shows today (March 19).

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano returns to Las Vegas for 8 shows between June 19 and July 6 🎺🎼

Sign up now for the Little Monsters pre-sale on https://t.co/RMckdTfHe0 for early ticket access tomorrow before tickets go on sale to the public this Saturday, March 23 at 10am PT ✨ pic.twitter.com/n3TEQ66jiZ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 19, 2024

Currently, eight new shows have been announced, from June 19 to July 6, all at Dolby Live At Park MGM. There’s a “Little Monsters” ticket pre-sale that starts on March 20 at 2 p.m. PT. You can sign up for that before March 20 at noon PT via Gaga’s website. A general on-sale is then set to start on March 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Meanwhile, Gaga shared some photos of herself in the studio earlier this year, so perhaps Gaga will have some new songs to perform by the time Jazz & Piano returns.

Check out the list of dates below.