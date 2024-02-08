With a singular TikTok, Lady Gaga threw her support behind Ariana Grande and threw her Little Monsters into a tizzy. Late Wednesday night, February 7, Gaga posted a TikTok soundtracked by Grande’s “ Yes, And? ” — her latest No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and commented beneath it, “WE LOVE QUEEN ARI AND THIS…[face holding back tears emoji]…remix.” Fans noticed Gaga’s activity in the comments section and pounced, begging for an update on her seventh studio album.

Is Lady Gaga’s New Album Coming Out Soon?

As captured by Pop Crave, someone named Petro commented, “where is lg7?” Gaga replied, “In a vault guarded by [ogre emoji].” It should be noted that the emoji is described as an ogre by Emojipedia, but it could also easily be interpreted as a monster, which is a fun possibility to consider because of what Gaga’s fan base is known as.

lady gaga fangirling over ariana grande, saying she stans lana del rey, interacting with fans, and talking about LG7… WE ARE SO BACK!

Anyway, the answer here is we don’t know when Gaga will release LG7. It feels like a 2024 release date is firmly on the board. In early January, Gaga posted photos from the studio to Instagram twice. Her photos were reposted by Universal Music Group and Haus Labs, so make of that what you will.

Gaga’s most recent original LP release was Chromatica in May 2020. And to bring this article full circle, Gaga and Grande’s first-ever collaboration, the Grammy-winning “Rain On Me,” is housed on Chromatica.