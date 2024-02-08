Lady Gaga October 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Is Lady Gaga’s New Album Coming Out Soon?

With a singular TikTok, Lady Gaga threw her support behind Ariana Grande and threw her Little Monsters into a tizzy. Late Wednesday night, February 7, Gaga posted a TikTok soundtracked by Grande’s “Yes, And?” — her latest No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and commented beneath it, “WE LOVE QUEEN ARI AND THIS…[face holding back tears emoji]…remix.” Fans noticed Gaga’s activity in the comments section and pounced, begging for an update on her seventh studio album.

@ladygaga

💕ponytail included #fyp #makeup

♬ yes, and? – yes & and?

Is Lady Gaga’s New Album Coming Out Soon?

As captured by Pop Crave, someone named Petro commented, “where is lg7?” Gaga replied, “In a vault guarded by [ogre emoji].” It should be noted that the emoji is described as an ogre by Emojipedia, but it could also easily be interpreted as a monster, which is a fun possibility to consider because of what Gaga’s fan base is known as.

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1755497284714766528?s=20

Anyway, the answer here is we don’t know when Gaga will release LG7. It feels like a 2024 release date is firmly on the board. In early January, Gaga posted photos from the studio to Instagram twice. Her photos were reposted by Universal Music Group and Haus Labs, so make of that what you will.

Gaga’s most recent original LP release was Chromatica in May 2020. And to bring this article full circle, Gaga and Grande’s first-ever collaboration, the Grammy-winning “Rain On Me,” is housed on Chromatica.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×