Lady Gaga Hints That She’s Extending Her Las Vegas Residency For Another Year

Fans may have another chance to see Lady Gaga‘s residency concert in Las Vegas before it ends for good. Just in time for the new year, the pop singer hinted that she’s planning on extending her residency at least another year.

Lady Gaga revealed a secret to the crowd Saturday at her Park Theater show. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gaga stopped her performance of “Enigma” to address the audience. Seated at the piano, Gaga told fans that her time in Vegas isn’t coming to an end any time soon. “I’ll be here for another year,” she said. “Two probably.”

While the MGM managers didn’t respond to the Las Vegas Review-Journal for comment, it’s not likely Gaga would give an empty promise to her fans. Gaga’s original contract as the Las Vegas strip resident headliner was slated for two years. Beginning in December 2018, adding a third year would secure a headlining slot until 2021. But this isn’t the first time the singer has hinted at adding time to her contract. Back in 2018, Gaga told her fans of the possibility of extending her residency during a similar performance of “Enigma.” “I’m sticking around here for two years, maybe three if I’m lucky,” she said.

