Lady Gaga has done a lot in 2018. She wrapped up her tour behind her 2016 album Joanne, she’s been promoting her smash hit movie A Star Is Born, and she’s spent time preparing for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, a show called Enigma. Unsurprisingly, it appears that Gaga is doing some innovative things in the show, and among them is assuming a titular new identity, “Enigma.”

In a brief video she shared over the weekend, Gaga is wearing a motion capture helmet. Speaking to somebody off camera, she introduces herself by saying, “Gaga, or you can call me Stefani, or Enigma.”

Indeed, it looks like Enigma is going to be quite the show. Last week, she shared two other clips of her in the same motion capture suit. She’s dancing in one video, and in another, she’s on her knees and crying.

Gaga said of the show when she announced it this summer, “I can’t wait to share ‘Enigma’ with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

Enigma will begin its Vegas run on December 28 before wrapping up on November 9, 2019. Learn more about the show at the Enigma website.