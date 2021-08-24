Getty Image
Lady Gaga Announces The Official Return Of Her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas Residency In 2021

Fresh off the announcement of her second Tony Bennett collaborative album Love For Sale, Lady Gaga is leaning further into her love of jazz music. The singer has officially announced the return of her popular Las Vegas Jazz & Piano residency, which is slated to kick off later this year.

Lady Gaga’s new Vegas residency is set to take place at the 5,300-seat Park Theater located at the Park MGM. It’s the same venue where she previously staged a residency back in 2018 that was so popular, it was extended to 2020. The new set of Jazz & Piano shows kick off on October 14 and run through October 31.

Along with announcing her her Jazz & Piano shows, Gaga has a few other exciting projects in the works. Not only is she gearing up for her Bennett album, but she’s also starring in the upcoming House Of Gucci film alongside Adam Driver. Flexing her best Italian accent, Gaga portrays the infamous woman Partrizia Reggiani, who was accused of plotting the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci. The film hits theaters on November 24, just a month after Gaga wraps up her Vegas shows.

Tickets to Gaga’s Jazz & Piano Vegas residency go on sale 8/28 at 10 am PST. Get them here.

