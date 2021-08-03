Getty Image
Here’s The Official Title And Release Date For Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett’s Joint Album

After being dear friends for nearly a decade, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are working on another album together. The two musicians first met in 2011 and their 2014 jazz album Cheek To Cheek marked their first collaboration. Now on the day of Bennett’s 95th birthday, details about the two singers’ second joint LP have been revealed.

As noted in a billboard on Times Square Tuesday, the new album is titled Love For Sale and is set for an October 1 release.

The official Love For Sale album cover depicts a stylized image of Gaga adjusting Bennett’s bow tie as he holds a sketch of her profile.

Along with sharing news of the new album, the two singers will join together for a pair of special shows at Radio City Music Hall this week. These performances are said to be the final of Bennett’s career, as his family revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Love For Sale album is set to be accompanied by a documentary with “raw footage” of Gaga and Bennett’s recording sessions. According to a recent profile with AARP, which revealed Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, the documentary will depict Gaga filled with “pain and sadness” as she attempts to communicate with Bennett in the studio.

Love For Sale is out 10/1.

