Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are getting ready to release a final collaborative album, Love For Sale, in just a couple weeks. Today, the duo offers another preview of it with the title track. The song, which originally debuted in the 1930 musical The New Yorkers, shows that Bennett hasn’t lost his vocal chops even at 95 years old and that Gaga remains an excellent accompaniment for the legend.

In a 2018 interview, Bennett said of working with Gaga, “I like a contrast when you sing a duet with someone. It’s what makes it most interesting. If the voices sound too much alike, then it becomes more of a chorus than a duet. We hand-picked everyone on the Duets projects so that it would be a good fit and I think each and every one of the tracks on those albums had their own style and feel to it, which was what we intended. Of course, I just love Lady Gaga and we so enjoyed singing ‘Lady Is A Tramp’ on Duets II that we decided to make a full album together and then tour as well. She just gets better and better and I think will have a fantastic movie career ahead of her as well.”

Listen to “Love For Sale” above.

Love For Sale is out 10/1 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.