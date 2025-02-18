How bad do u want the tracklist for Lady Gaga’s upcoming album, Mayhem? Unless you’re part of the poorly-aged “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous” Facebook group, the answer is probably “very.” Well, you’re in luck: today (February 18), Gaga shared the 14 songs that make up her eighth studio album, including early singles “Die With A Smile,” “Disease,” and “Abracadabra.” There’s also tracks like “Zombieboy,” “LoveDrug” (it’s giving “LoveGame” from The Fame), and “How Bad Do U Want Me.”

When describing the process of making Mayhem, Lady Gaga told Elle, “I was actually pretty hard on myself about not walking into the studio with any preconceived ideas that I was going to strangle onto. Mayhem is about following your own chaos into whatever cranny of your life that it takes you to. And in that way, it was about following the songs. Writing as many songs as I did for this album was a labour of total love. And then you just have to be very cutthroat by the end.”

Check out the Mayhem tracklist below.