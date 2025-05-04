Due to overwhelming demand, tickets for Lady Gaga’s upcoming The Mayhem Ball tour are largely sold out. So, for many of the “Abracadabra” singer’s fans the only opportunity to catch Lady Gaga live was yesterday (May 3).

As part of the Brazil’s tourism revitalization efforts, Lady Gaga took to Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach for a free Mayhem On The Beach concert. After the final crowd count was tallied by organizers it was revealed that Lady Gaga dethroned Madonna’s largest audience ever for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history record with 2.5 million people in attendance. However, that was not the only thing revealed following Lady Gaga’s set.

According to Reuters, Lady Gaga’s historic performance was the target of a terroristic bomb attack.

Today (May 4), Brazilian police confirmed they were able to foil an unnamed group’s plans to attack the area. Authorities have not publicly disclosed specifics about the egregious efforts. But the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro state issue a debrief regarding the incidence.

Based on the outlet’s report, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro worked alongside the Justice Ministry to coordinate the takedown of the plot. Supposedly, the quashed plan was “orchestrated by a group promoting hate speech and the radicalization of teenagers.”

Lady Gaga has not yet issued a statement regarding the report.