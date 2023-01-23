Lady Gaga has surprisingly been linked to Netflix lately by way of the streaming service’s Wednesday series and its impact on her 2011 song “Bloody Mary.” Who knows if Gaga will make a Wednesday cameo, though Jenna Ortega hopes so, but for now, Gaga is admiring a different Netflix production.

Earlier this month, a Taylor Swift fan account on TikTok posted a clip from Swift’s 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. In it, Swift says, “I’m a lot happier with who I am, and I’m happier with, like — I don’t care as much if somebody points out that I have gained weight. It’s just something that makes my life better. The fact that I’m a size six instead of a size double-zero. I mean, that wasn’t how my body was supposed to be. I just didn’t really understand that. At the time, I really don’t think I knew it.”

Swift continues, “I would have defended it to anyone who said, ‘I’m concerned about you.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Of course I eat. It’s perfectly normal. I just exercise a lot.’ And I did exercise a lot. But I wasn’t eating, and you can’t — just, I don’t think you know you’re doing that when you’re doing it gradually. There’s always some standard of beauty that you’re not meeting. ‘Cause if you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that ass that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, then your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just f*cking impossible.”

Gaga somehow stumbled upon the TikTok and commented last week, “That’s really brave everything you said [black heart emoji] wow.”

More recently, Swift was vulnerable about her history of body and eating disorders in her “Anti-Hero” video that included her standing on a scale and judging herself.

Gaga also has experience with using Netflix as a vehicle for showing more intimate, private thoughts. Her documentary, Five Foot Two, came out in 2017.