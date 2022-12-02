Lady Gaga 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022
Lady Gaga Shouts Out ‘Wednesday’ After It Birthed A Viral Dance Trend Behind ‘Bloody Mary’

Netflix has found immense success following the release of Wednesday, about the daughter of The Addams Family. One of the key scenes finds Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) attending a typical high school dance, where she busts out some spooky dance moves. Fans on TikTok have taken the scene to put their own soundtrack spin on it — with none other than Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.”

While it might seem like a surprising choice, Gaga’s 2011 song mirrors the choreography and has a dark tone to it. Plus, it literally includes the lyric, “I’ll dance with my hands,” which Wednesday’s viral clip has become known for — making it a great choice for fans of both for edits.

And, as it turns out, both Netflix and Lady Gaga are aware of the song’s recent trend.

“I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary,” the Wednesday Addams Twitter account wrote. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.”

“Slay Wednesday!” Gaga replied. “You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”

Following the interaction, fans spotted that Gaga also made the Wednesday dance scene as the set video for “Bloody Mary” on Spotify.

Continue scrolling for some of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” edits set to various Wednesday scenes.

