Lady Gaga’s 2011 hidden gem, “Bloody Mary,” first appeared on her album, Born This Way. However, over a decade later, the spooky song has seen a sudden resurgence thanks to Wednesday.

When Netflix dropped its first season of the Addams Family-inspired show, fans flocked to TikTok and made edits of the titular character — with Gaga’s song as the soundtrack.

Despite not being featured in the show itself or TikTok contributing to the chart impact, Gaga and Wednesday fans’ streaming result has proven still immensely successful for the pop star. The social media trend pushed “Bloody Mary” to debut on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 at No. 68.

In the original scene of Wednesday, the young Addams daughter (played by Jenna Ortega) dances at prom to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” — which fans eventually swapped out for “Bloody Mary.” Gaga even wound up getting in on the viral dance craze in a video that’s amassed over 12 million views.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix recently announced they’d be renewing Wednesday for a second season and poked fun at the TikTok hype by even using “Bloody Mary” in the teaser reveal.

According to Luminate, Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” had 6.1 million US streams and 2,000 sold downloads between December 30 and January 5 — proving that TikTok scrollers are committing to their love for the resurgent hit.