Thanks to Tate McRae’s Sydney Sweeney vocal Easter egg on So Close To What, pop music listeners are examining new releases with a fine tooth comb.

Now, fans believe they’ve found something interesting hidden the background vocals on Lady Gaga’s new album Mayhem. After diving into the project, supporters flocked to X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Lady Gaga’s latest song “How Bad Do U Want Me” secretly featured Taylor Swift.

Although both singers super fan bases (Little Monsters and Swifties) are unified in the now viral theory a new both claims otherwise. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, an insider has debunked the report.

Still, fans are not giving up without a fight. Many have gone on to reference instrumental and production similarities between Gaga’s “How Bad Do U Want Me” and Swift’s 2017 track “Gorgeous.” However, as the outlet points out, Gaga did not even sample Swift’s tune. Instead, “How Bad Do U Want Me” uses an interpolation of Yazoo’s 1982 track “Only You.”

While the pop titans are overdue for a chart-topping collaboration, Mayhem was not the vehicle for the musical meetup.

Judge for yourself. Listen to Lady Gaga’s new song “How Bad Do U Want Me” above.

Mayhem is out now via Interscope Records. Find more information here.