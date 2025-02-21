We are so close to the release of Tate McRae’s So Close To What. So close, in fact, that it’s already here: McRae’s third album (and first since she was announced as a musical guest on SNL) was released today, February 21, along with the dance-heavy video for “Revolving Door.” But interestingly, the first words on So Close To What aren’t spoken by McRae.

People are convinced that the sampled voice saying “no, seriously, get your hands off my man” on track one “Miss Possessive” belongs to Sydney Sweeney. The Euphoria actress is assigned with the intro on the song’s Genius page, and the claim has been spread on social media and Reddit. It could very well be true, since we know Sweeney is a “Tater Tot.”

However! As far as I can tell, Sweeney hasn’t said that line in any of her movies or TV shows, and she’s not listed in the song credits, either.

So, this begs the question…