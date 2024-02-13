Specifically, there has been speculation if Beyoncé will be collaborating with anyone on the upcoming record. During the Super Bowl, Beyoncé’s Act II album teaser raised eyebrows after she was driving a taxi through a desert in one scene.

Over the weekend, Beyoncé surprised everyone by dropping two new country songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” As she is gearing up for her next album arriving on March 29, currently known as Part II in an apparent trilogy (with Renaissance being the first), fans wonder what else she has in store.

Are Beyoncé And Lady Gaga Reuniting For “Telephone” Part 2?

Although it has been over ten years since Lady Gaga and Beyoncé dropped the music video for their “Telephone” collaboration, fans instantly believed it was a reference to the end of it. For those who might need a refresher, Beyoncé had busted Lady Gaga out of jail, and the two escaped in a Kill Bill-themed getaway car. And it ended with a “To be continued…” that has left both fandoms dying for the long-awaited sequel.

As of right now, though, it’s still unclear if they will reunite.

“Telephone part two and Gaga is wearing her Joanne hat YUPPPPPPP,” one user wrote.

“this would send me into cardiac arrest actually,” another added.

Check out some more entertaining fan reactions to the potential Beyoncé and Gaga reunion below.

