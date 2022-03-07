Lady Gaga Announces ‘The Chromatica Ball,’ A 15-Date Summer Stadium Tour

International pop star and A Star Is Born celebrity Lady Gaga has just announced The Chromatica Ball, a 15-date summer stadium tour going through the US and Europe. It’s her first full run since 2017 following the release of her sixth studio album, Chromatica, which came out in 2020. It found her constructing an entire world of glittering, pathos-driven bangers; it was richer and more determined than Joanne or Artpop, both of which failed to live up to her previous material like the revolutionary albums The Fame or Born This Way. This tour is her return to extravagant, maximalist pop after focusing on jazz by collaborating with Tony Bennett for the album Love For Sale and doing a “Jazz & Piano” Las Vegas residency that’s taking place next month.

Check out her tour dates below and get more information here.

07/17 — Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena

07/21 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

07/24 — Paris, FR @ Stade De France

07/26 — Arnheim, NL @ Gelredome

07/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/06 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/08 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/11 — New York, NY @ MetLife Stadium

08/15 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/19 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/23 — Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

09/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium