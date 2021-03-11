Northwest Los Angeles restaurant Los Toros has been open since 1967, but after all these decades, they just experienced something they probably haven’t seen before: A man named Hunter Ray Barker sat in front of the restaurant for 24 hours, soaking in an inflatable pool filled with bean dip all the while. The stunt caught the attention of news outlets and even Lana Del Rey, who shared a photo of herself posing next to a soaking Barker and wrote, “Don’t ask why.”

If the name Hunter Ray Barker sounds familiar, it’s because he’s a filmmaker and director. Music fans might recognize one of his recent works, as he co-directed Perfume Genius’ bizarre “Some Dream” video that was released in November. As Patch notes, Del Rey and Barker are friends.

Barker spoke about the stunt with Reuters mid-soak, saying, “I’m spending 24 hours in this tub of bean dip for Los Toros. I just think we have a golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horn and support local businesses in a big, explosive way, because why not? […] I personally believe that small businesses are the backbone of the nation. I believe that it is our duty to support them, and I just think if we can do that in a fun way and in a way that encourages other people to bring some excitement to the small businesses as well, I think it’s really, really helpful. I think now is the best time to do it.”

After getting out of the pool, Barker said, “It was kind of nice. I love [bean dip] even more. The bean addiction still stays strong.”