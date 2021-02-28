Lana Del Rey Previews A Snippet Of Her Dreamy ‘White Dress’ Video

Though Lana Del Rey has been fighting an uphill battle so far this year with some tone deaf comments about the artwork for her next album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, and insisting that her comments about the capitol insurrectionists were taken out of context (*resists the urge to make a “Mariners Apartment Complex” joke*), this weekend she’s put her focus back on releasing new music and a snippet of the Jack Antonoff-produced “White Dress” doesn’t disappoint. The dreamy new song is another preview of Chemtrails, following up last year’s “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” and the early 2021 title track, which is a quintessential Lana tune full of mundane details and existential commentary.

It’s only been two years since Lana’s last album, the universally-acclaimed Norman F*cking Rockwell won our year-end critics poll and topped most year-end lists at music publications across the board. Since then, Del Rey has released a book of poetry called Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass — complete with spoken word renditions, which are close to songs but not quite — and has been teasing the release of Chemtrails since last fall. Check out the clip of her forthcoming video above, and look for the rest of the album in just a few weeks.