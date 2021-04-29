On July 4, the United States, as it does every year, will celebrate Independence Day. This year, that date will have additional significance for Lana Del Rey fans, though, as July 4 is also the release date for her next album, Blue Banisters, which Del Rey revealed yesterday. She hasn’t shared much info about the album yet, although she has now shared what seems to be a snippet of new music from the release.

Del Rey posted a snippet of what appears to be a professionally shot music video. Based on the lyrics, the audio seems to be taken from the album’s title track, as Del Rey sings, “Said he’d come back every night / Just to help me if I paint my banisters blue / Blue banisters / Said he’d fix my weathervane / Give me children, take away my pain / and paint my banisters blue.” Del Rey also captioned her post, “Sometimes life makes you change just in time for the next chapter.”

When Del Rey announced the album yesterday, she shared the cover art, which was quickly torn to shreds by fans online, who derided the image as a low-effort visual. Reactions were plentiful and among them were funny re-creations of other album covers in a similar style.

Check out the snippet above.