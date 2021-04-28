Lana Del Rey Announces Her Second Album Of 2021, ‘Blue Banisters’

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, is only a handful of weeks removed from its March release. Del Rey is already preparing for its follow-up, though, and it’s set to come quickly: Last night, she shared the cover art for Blue Banisters and announced its release is set for release on July 4. It will be her second album of the past calendar year (the third if you count the poetry audiobook).

Del Rey has teased multiple post-Chemtrails albums, so it’s not definitively clear which one this is yet, or if it’s something else entirely. In February, she said she recorded a covers album of country songs, as well as a collection of “other folk songs.” What seems most likely, though, is that Blue Banister is the new name of Rock Candy Sweet, which Del Rey announced in March: The photo used in the Blue Banisters art is an edited version of the one she shared for Rock Candy Sweet. Responding to a Harper’s Bazaar article titled “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out Of Being Held Accountable,” she said, “Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse. I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

Blue Banisters is out 7/4 via Polydor.