Lana Del Rey Has Been Forced To Cancel Some Upcoming Tour Dates For Health Reasons

Lana Del Rey was set to tour Europe and the UK over the next couple weeks, but now fans in the region are facing some bad news: Del Rey has been forced to cancel the dates, as she currently has an illness that has rendered her unable to sing.

Del Rey said in a statement, “Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice. Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana”

The tour included eight shows that were set to begin tomorrow (February 21) and wrap up in early March, with stops in the UK, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, and Cologne. It’s not clear when or if the shows are being rescheduled. Beyond that, the next live performance listed on Del Rey’s website is her appearance at Primavera Sound on June 5, by which point she will presumably have recovered from her ailment.

This is the second change of plans in recent days for Del Rey. In January, she announced that she was delaying the release of her spoken word poetry album, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass.

