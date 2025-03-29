Lana Del Rey might have just found herself in a nasty legal feud. According to Yahoo, the “Tough” singer is facing a potential $1 million lawsuit.

The outlet claims Kim Kardashian’s company Skims is launching a case against Lana Del Rey. Based on Yahoo’s report, the supposed case is centered around Skim’s 2024 Valentine’s Day Collection starring Lana Del Rey.

To be specific the alleged grievances of Skims is that Lana Del Rey’s did not properly refer to the campaign as a paid advertisement online. In the two uploads Lana shared on her official Instagram page, neither the campaign’s approved images (viewable here) or the behind-the-scene video teaser (viewable here) include “#ad” or “paid partnership” tags. The same was reportedly argued about the now deleted posts on TikTok.

While supporter online say the missing hashtags are a small oversight on the songwriter’s part the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seemingly did not view it as such but rather a careless misled. Due to the FTC’s strict guidelines about marketing disclosures paired with National Advertising Division (NAD) alleged investigation into SKIMS’ ad practices, Lana’s hiccup could result in hefty penalties to Kardashian’s cash cow.

To alleviate any financial fallout and alleged “damage to the credibility of Skims’ brand integrity,” the lawsuit was filed against Lana.

At this time, neither Kim Kardashian, Skims, no Lana Del Rey have addressed the report.