Lana Del Rey’s Revealing Lingerie Photos For Skims’ New Valentine’s Day Campaign Have Fans Gagging

Lana Del Rey is shocking fans with her latest business partnership, as the singer appears in a new campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims line.

In one of the photos, Del Rey dresses up in a light-blue lingerie set, complete with opera gloves and bows in her hair. She poses in a heart-shaped box of a similar color, putting her spin on the Valentine’s vibes.

Another photo found her posing with two cats, leaning more into the holiday’s color palette. She also embraces a gothic angel side, in a black slip and matching veil, as she gets struck by an arrow.

“I’ve been a big fan of Skims since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting,” Del Rey shared in a statement. “Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun.”

Fans were instantly obsessed with Del Rey’s shoot. “Omg this is so Born to Die vibes I’m shaking!” one user wrote, pointing out Del Rey’s debut album.

Others, while they loved it, weren’t totally down with the Kardashian factor. “photoshoot ate but I need kim kardashian to stay away from her,” someone responded.

Another pointed out that the move was interesting, considering she collaborated with Taylor Swift, and the two have been close. (Swift and Kardashian, well, they have a not-so-pleasant past that involved a phone call, among other things.)

Del Rey appears to be taking over 2024, as she is set to headline Coachella in April. She also teased part of a new song on Instagram, with many fans wondering whether she would drop a country-inspired album this year.

Check out some more photos from Del Rey’s Skims photoshoot below.

