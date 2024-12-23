In case you missed it: Back in 2011, Kim Kardashian released her debut single, “Jam (Turn It Up).” A few years later, in 2014, she reflected, “It’s definitely a memory and it was a fun experience. We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization. But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do… I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.”

Well, Kardashian apparently isn’t ready to give up on music yet: Today (December 23), she released a Travis Barker-produced rendition of the holiday classic “Santa Baby.” She shared a lo-fi video for the track, too, which primarily features Kardashian crawling around as a hectic Christmas party unfolds around her. At the end, there’s even a quick cameo from Christmas icon Macaulay Culkin.

While Kardashian herself hasn’t been too involved with music lately aside from this, her Skims shapewear brand has been recruiting some of today’s biggest stars for campaigns. The list includes Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Watch the “Santa Baby” video above.