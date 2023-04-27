Tonight (April 27) will mark the end of an era as the final episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden airs. Corden is making his final shows count, whether it’s with a surprise Adele “Carpool Karaoke” or a touching reunion with a couple that met on the show in 2015 and ended up getting married. On yesterday’s episode, something unexpected and previously unannounced happened: Coldplay leader Chris Martin sat in with the house band.

Thank you for jamming with our #LateLateShow band Chris Martin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FTTAuPM1cc — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 27, 2023

At the top of the show, Corden made note of Martin, who was seated alongside Reggie Watts and company, wielding an acoustic guitar. Corden explained that Martin called and said he wanted to hang out for one more night, so he asked if he could sit in with the band. Martin joked, “I need the work, you see. How long is this gig?”

A few minutes later, Corden asked Martin to draw from his own experiences of ending long concert tours and give him advice on how to handle The Late Late Show reaching its conclusion. Martin said, “Well, like I’m doing today, you’ve got to find other work. You’ve got to think practical, you’ve got to apply for jobs. Dress smart. Just look at what I’m doing today: I’m humbling myself, I’m wearing a suit, I have to call Reggie ‘boss.’ I don’t really get paid for today.”

“I think you do get paid for today,” Corden noted. “I think you get $425.” Martin gestured to the band and quipped, “But they’re making me pay for all their drinks.”

Watch Martin on The Late Late Show above.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.