After the 2025 Grammys, Golden Globes, and Oscars aired, you’d think awards season has wrapped. But, that simply means you discounted the Webby Awards.

Today (April 1), the 2025 Webby Awards nominations were revealed. Several musicians including Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, and Charli XCX are among the nominees.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Dua Lipa’s “Illusion,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi,” Charli XCX‘s “Von Dutch,” and Lady Gaga‘s “Abracadabra” are nominated in the Music Video, General Video & Film (Video & Film) category.

The AMP Cypher 2024, Spotify’s 25th Anniversary of Christina Aguilera live segment, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s Jorts with Will Ferrell & Nick Jonas, Gracie Abrams’ The Secret of Us short film and Ludwig Göransson’s behind the song of ‘Can You Hear the Music?’ from ‘Oppenheimer’ received nominations in the Music, General Video & Film (Video & Film) category.

Elsewhere, Laufey secured a nomination in the Art, Culture & Music, Individual Creator category. Sam Smith also snagged a nomination in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, Shows category for his The Pink House podcast.

International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences’ 2025 Webby Awards will be held on Monday, May 12. Public voting is open until April 17. To place your vote and to check out the entire nominations list, click here.