Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi had a massive hit in 2019 with “Someone You Loved.” The song was a sleeper hit on the Billboard charts in the US, achieving No. 1 status after its 24th week on the chart and getting nominated for a Grammy (though not everyone at the show knew Lewis by sight). The track was an absolute hit in the UK, rising to No. 1 and sitting there for seven weeks, and also becoming a No. 1 song in Ireland. So it’s not surprising that Capaldi won big at the Brit Awards today, picking up trophies for both Best New Artist and Song Of The Year for “Someone You Love.”

But his speech accepting the win for Song Of The Year was hilarious enough to strike a chord with viewing audiences at home, when he clarified who the inspiration behind the song actually was. It is not, as some may think, his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley who is has since become a contestant on Love Island.

“Hello, my name is Lewis, thanks very much for this,” he began. “Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex-girlfriend who you can see every night on Love Island. But it’s actually about my grandmother who has sadly passed away a few years ago, and I hope to god ITV don’t contact her to be on a reality dating TV show. But thank you so much, this has been the best year of my life, thanks to everyone, thanks to the label, thanks to my mom and day for making love, and thanks to my grandmother for eh, dying? Sorry! Thanks so much!”

Among other things, Lewis also downed his beer at the urging of the crowd, and simply said “Thank you very f*cking much” when he picked up the Best New Artist award — drawing the censors out and leading audiences at home to wonder why he’d been muted. I’m not saying one thing had to do with the other, but a correlation between the beer and the swear isn’t out of the question.