Next month would have marked two years since Lewis Capaldi performed in front of a crowd. But the “Someone You Loved” singer decided to crash a noble event to make his grand return to the stage.

On Friday (May 2), Lewis Capaldi lent his talents to Tom Walker’s charity concert held at Edinburgh, Scotland’s Assembly Hall. To help raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention organization, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Capaldi delivered a six song set for those in attendance.

Although footage from Capaldi pop-up performance can not be found online (due to the event’s strictly enforced no phone policy), Walker proudly confirmed that his dear friend did in fact woo the audience.

Capaldi’s set is his first public show since canceling gigs in 2023 after dealing with a bout of Tourette’s Tics at Glastonbury. In his announcement to step back from the road, he thanked fans for their support. Read the full message below.

Hello everyone, First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world. The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future. I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this, and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come. I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t, and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever. I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year, but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of, so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. [heart emoji] All my love, always, Lewis x.

Fans hope Capaldi’s performance at the charity show encourages him to lift his indefinite hiatus from touring.