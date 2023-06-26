In most cases, Lewis Capaldi’s sense of humor isn’t for the uptight. Whether he’s making a parody song on TikTok, joking about another musician’s body odor, or the death of his grandmother, the “Wish You The Best” singer is an acquired taste. However, Capaldi’s uncomfortable reaction due to his medical condition interfering with his ability to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2023 was no laughing matter.

As he began “Someone You Loved,” Capaldi was only able to muster a few lines. Festivalgoers joined in, but after he remained silent too long, people noticed him trying to resist a spasm. They then cheered even louder as they encouraged him to push through it. Soon the crowd was joining in as the musician fought off his Tourette’s syndrome-caused ticks.

Capaldi has spoken candidly about his condition, saying that he nearly wanted to quit performing in April because of it. During a sit down with The Times, he said, “My tic is getting quite bad on stage now. I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m f*cked. It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction. It’s only making music that does this to me. Otherwise, I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it.”