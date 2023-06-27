Lewis Capaldi had a vulnerable moment during his Glastonbury set this weekend: As he dealt with a bout of tics, caused by his Tourette syndrome, his audience sang “Someone You Loved” for him. In a note following the festival, Capaldi thanked the fans while revealing he is canceling all upcoming tour dates.

The note starts, “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.” He later explains his “break from touring for the foreseeable future,” writing, “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Find Capaldi’s full post below.